Hello there! What is Giuseppe Marotta

​While his presence there wouldn’t normally justify suspicion, the former Sampdoria general manager had something to say that was interesting...

​Speaking to SportItalia ever so quickly, the Juventus man revealed that he was there “on transfer business. We’ll talk about it later.”

Check out the images below:

The Juventus CEO and transfer guru was spotted by journalists at the Melia’ hotel in Milan, just a few hours from the end of the summer transfer session.The man who signed Ronaldo, Emre Can, Joao Cancelo, Mattia Perin and Leonardo Bonucci looks to be further reinforcing Juventus.