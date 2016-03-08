Juventus news: Marotta papped on 'transfer business' in Milan hotel
17 August at 15:50
Hello there! What is Giuseppe Marotta doing in Milan on the last day of the transfer window?
The Juventus CEO and transfer guru was spotted by journalists at the Melia’ hotel in Milan, just a few hours from the end of the summer transfer session.
While his presence there wouldn’t normally justify suspicion, the former Sampdoria general manager had something to say that was interesting...
Speaking to SportItalia ever so quickly, the Juventus man revealed that he was there “on transfer business. We’ll talk about it later.”
The man who signed Ronaldo, Emre Can, Joao Cancelo, Mattia Perin and Leonardo Bonucci looks to be further reinforcing Juventus.
Check out the images below:
C'è anche #Marotta al Melià per il #Calciomercato! Si infiamma l'ultimo pomeriggio di mercato della #Juve?
