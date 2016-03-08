Nedved assured Dybala about possible sale but Juve are not happy
12 April at 16:30The moral of Juventus rises, and that of Paulo Dybala falls. Excluded from the most important games of the season, against Atlético in Turin and against Ajax in Amsterdam, the no. 10 has seen his enthusiasm plummet.
As anticipated by IlBianconero.com, a summit is expected in the next few days between Juventus and the Argentinian's entourage, which will decide the future. However, it will be influenced by the fate of Max Allegri, who could leave in the summer.
Today's edition of the Corriere di Torino tells a background about Dybala. A few weeks ago, seeing his name linked with several transfer market rumours, the Argentine spoke with Pavel Nedved. "Forget it, they are all bullshit. Juve are keen on you and don't want to sell you," Nedved allegedly said.
Despite this, Dybala's future has never been this close to a departure from Juventus. His attitude hasn't been the best in the last weeks, and more importantly, he hasn't performed as expected.
