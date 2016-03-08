Juventus news: new injury for Douglas Costa; here is the problem

12 April at 14:45
A new problem has emerged for Douglas Costa. Allegri, during the press conference on the eve of SPAL-Juve, revealed that the Brazilian has sustained a new injury.

"After the game against Ajax he had a setback, he felt pain in his calf. He will hardly be available for tomorrow," Allegri explained.

The upcoming exams will clarify the extent of Douglas Costa's new injury, though it's safe to say that the winger is experiencing a tough season filled with setbacks.

For more news, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.