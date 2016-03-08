Juventus news: new injury for Douglas Costa; here is the problem

A new problem has emerged for Douglas Costa. Allegri, during the press conference on the eve of SPAL-Juve, revealed that the Brazilian has sustained a new injury."After the game against Ajax he had a setback, he felt pain in his calf. He will hardly be available for tomorrow," Allegri explained.The upcoming exams will clarify the extent of Douglas Costa's new injury, though it's safe to say that the winger is experiencing a tough season filled with setbacks.