Juventus news: ongoing meeting with Genoa for Sturaro and Romero

Juventus Football Chief Executive Fabio Paratici is currently meeting Genoa President Enrico Preziosi in Milan, Sky Sport reports. The Black-and-Whites and the Grifone are discussing about the transfer of Stefano Sturaro and Cristian Romero.



Sturaro will return from his loan at Sporting Lisbon to complete another loan move to Genoa. the Grifone will have an option to buy in the region of € 8/10 million.



Romero has a € 25 million price-tag but Juventus have not matched his transfer fee yet. If the two clubs will find an agreement for the Argentinean, Romero could remain at Marassi on loan for six or 18 months.