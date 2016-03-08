Juventus news: ongoing meeting with Genoa for Sturaro and Romero

18 January at 15:30
Juventus Football Chief Executive Fabio Paratici is currently meeting Genoa President Enrico Preziosi in Milan, Sky Sport  reports. The Black-and-Whites and the Grifone are discussing about the transfer of Stefano Sturaro and Cristian Romero.

Sturaro will return from his loan at Sporting Lisbon to complete another loan move to Genoa. the Grifone will have an option to buy in the region of € 8/10 million.

Romero has a € 25 million price-tag but Juventus have not matched his transfer fee yet. If the two clubs will find an agreement for the Argentinean, Romero could remain at Marassi on loan for six or 18 months.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Genoa
Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.