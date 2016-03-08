Juventus news: Paratici faces decision on Romero deal

21 April at 20:00
​Cristian Romero is one step away from Juventus. As reported by IlBiancoNero.com, the deal with Genoa is on standby, as both parties are trying to figure out their stance on the matter.
 
With that said, though, it isn't a question of whether Romero will arrive at Juventus or not, but rather when he will do so. The Bianconeri's sporting director, Fabio Paratici, is considering bringing in the defender already this summer, as they are in need of a central defender.
 
However, the initial plan was to sign him this summer but send him back to Genoa on a one-year loan, something which would fit the Rossoblu. Therefore, the will of the Stadio Luigi Ferraris side will be crucial to understand the intentions of the deal.
 
In any case, for Juventus it will depend a lot on the other signings they have planned for the defence. Romero will surely be a Bianconero, though, it's just a question of when.
 

