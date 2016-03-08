Juventus News: Paratici's plan to sign De Ligt from under Barcelona's nose

02 March at 13:30
Matthijs De Ligt is a player greatly appreciated by Juventus. The young Dutch defender is on top of Fabio Paratici's wishlist, despite the interest of all almost all top European clubs, and the Bianconeri would like to avoid an auction for the player.

For this reason, the Juventus sporting director is constantly working to keep close relations with Mino Raiola, who is De Ligt's agent.

As reported by Tuttosport, the Italian champions are not willing to participate in an international auction for the defender and for this reason they hope to be able to make a move before all the other suitors, especially Barcelona, working closely with Raiola.

