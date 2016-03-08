Juventus news: Paratici wants to renew Kean's contract, Mandzukic all but official

Moise Kean is the man of the moment for Juventus and the Italian national team. The youngster has been shining in the past couple of weeks and the Bianconeri want to keep hold of their talent.



Kean's contract at the Allianz Stadium expires in June 2020 and Fabio Paratici wants to renew his contract for which he is working with the entourage of the player Mino Raiola. Ajax remain interested in the 19-year-old and could demand him in the negotiations for Matthijs de Ligt.



Meanwhile, the renewal of Mario Mandzukic is virtually complete. Everything has been completed for a contract renewal until 2021, with only the official announcement missing.