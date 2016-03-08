According to Sportmediaset, Juve star Mattia Perin has not included in Italy's squad list to face Finland because of an injury. The former Genoa goalkeeper was limping when he got off the Azzurri team bus and he could make a return to Turin in the coming hours to undergo further medical tests. Meantime, he will be watching his team-mates in action against Finland tonight when his team-mates Federico Bernardeschi will wear the no.10 shirt.
Juventus news: Perin injured with Italy
23 March at 16:00
