Juventus news: Perin injured with Italy

23 March at 16:00
According to Sportmediaset, Juve star Mattia Perin has not included in Italy's squad list to face Finland because of an injury. The former Genoa goalkeeper was limping when he got off the Azzurri team bus and he could make a return to Turin in the coming hours to undergo further medical tests. Meantime, he will be watching his team-mates in action against Finland tonight when his team-mates Federico Bernardeschi will wear the no.10 shirt.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.