Juventus news: Pjaca says no to Genoa
25 January at 18:30Juventus' 23-year-old Croatian midfielder Marko Pjaca, currently on loan at Fiorentina, has said no to a move to Genoa. Juventus and Genoa were in negotiation over young Argentine defender Cristian Romero and Pjaca's possible switch to Genoa seemed to be a part of the deal, yet Pjaca's 'no' will not really influence Juve's move for Romero - which is a matter of when, not if.
Genoa wanted Pjaca on loan for the rest of the season, with the possibility of another year after that; yet the midfielder is content in Florence and will remain there.
