Juventus news: Real Madrid star tops wish list for the defence

Bonucci and, above all, Chiellini, are untouchable. This year they have provided the right guarantees for a strong and reliable duo, but they are not getting any younger, which is why the club is looking at new profiles.

In other words, Juventus need a new defender, for which an important budget will be allocated. It seems the Bianconeri have lost out on de Ligt, who is close to Barcelona, which has redirected Paratici's sights to Raphael Varan e. In fact, the Frenchman is the first name on the sporting director's list.

The first contacts have already been made, though there is tough competition for his signature. Furthermore, Real Madrid are not willing to sell the player for anything less than €80m, which is a problem for Juventus for the time being.

A great purchase for the summer, a great arrival in defence. Among the objectives of Juventus in the upcoming transfer window, there is the will to sign a new central defender.