Juventus news: Real Madrid will only sell Varane for €500m release clause

In recent weeks, the Bianconeri have been linked with Real Madrid's Varane, as it's believed that the Frenchman is on the top of sporting director Paratici's wish list. However, the Turin side are well aware that a deal won't be easy, given the importance of the player, and the prices in today's market.

According to Rai Sport, Juventus have approached Real Madrid for the defender, though the answer wasn't positive. In fact, the Bernabeu has made it known that the player will only leave if a club activates the release clause, which is valued at a whopping €500m; an absurd amount for any club.

It's no secret that Juventus are looking to find a new centreback ahead of next season, with Barzagli announcing his retirement earlier this week. In addition to this, Bonucci and Chiellini aren't exactly getting any younger.