Juventus news: Ronaldo aims to break Ibrahimovic record
06 November at 13:15Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way to beat a record established by Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Juventus.
The former Sweden star, in fact, is the only striker in Juventus’ history to have reached double figures in terms of goals and assists.
The Portuguese striker aims to score his first Champions League goal with Juventus with the Old Lady that will face Manchester United in Champions League tomorrow.
Juventus President Andrea Agnelli awarded Ronaldo with a celebratory shirt last weekend for his 400 goals scored in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A through his career (WATCH).
