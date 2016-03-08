Juventus are doing very well in Serie A: none of their rivals can keep up, and the Bianconeri have been perfect so far, winning four games out of four.

Even better, Cristiano Ronaldo finally opened his account with the Old Lady, netting a brace at the weekend against Sassuolo to set up a 2-1 win.

And yet, Douglas Costa’s horrible spitting incident isn’t the only blemish on the Juventini’s book.

The first half was, especially, eerily quiet. Fans are still angry at the increase in ticket prices, the Curva Sud showing up in white shirts to indicate that they believed that games had turned into theatre productions.

They had already refused to show up to the first game of the season against Verona, and indeed in the pre-season showcase at Villar Perosa, where the first and second teams face off and new signings are introduced.

Before he scored, Ronaldo could be seen waving his arms to get the fans going. Will this still be the case a few weeks from now?

@mcarapex, adapted by @EdoDalmonte