Juventus news: The four defenders the Bianconeri could sign this summer

24 April at 16:00
Juventus are needing to somewhat rejuvenate their team in the summer market. Some old and tired legs need to be sold and replaced by some younger, more passionate players who can really help propel the club to the next level. Ajax, upon eliminating Juventus from the Champions League, proved that sometimes younger players with more passion and hunger are better than experienced legs with less of the physical intensity. 

According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Juventus have four defenders shortlisted ahead of the summer transfer market. Roma defender Kostas Manolas reportedly remains their top priority yet he is joined by Stefan Savic of Atletico Madrid, Jerome Boateng of Bayern Munich and Raphael Varane of Real Madrid. Matthijs de Ligt was also a target of Juventus but the Dutchman appears to be edging closer to completing a move to join compatriot and Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona.

