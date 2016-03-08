Juventus news: the surprising stat about Cristiano Ronaldo’s shots

16 January at 19:20
Cristiano Ronaldo has changed since joining Juventus. The Portuguese forward signed for Juventus in the summer, for around €110m and on a four-year deal worth around €30m per year. 

In the first half of La Liga with Real Madrid last season, Ronaldo played 23 shots from further out than 20 metres. In comparison, in 19 league games with Juventus, Ronaldo has taken 50 shots from 20 metres or further. Ronaldo is clearly adapting his game to the Italian level where opportunities are perhaps less present than they are in Spain and therefore longshots are more effective.

