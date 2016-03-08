Juventus news: The two Dortmund stars Paratici wants in Turin
15 November at 10:45According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Juventus are keeping a watchful eye on two Borrusia Dortmund stars in Englishman Jadon Sancho and American Christian Pulisic.
Pulisic and Sancho are considered to be two of the best young players in the world currently, with Juve’s sporting director Fabio Paratici keen on bringing both to Turin as they seek long-term replacements for ageing forwards in the likes of Ronaldo, Mandzukic and Cuadrado.
