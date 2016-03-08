Juventus news: three players will be back for AC Milan clash

The two strikers and the full-back trained with the rest of the group during today's session at Continassa and have practically fully recovered. Mandzukic missed the trip to Cagliari due to a fever, Dybala for a calf problem, while Spinazzola sustained a knee problem that initially alarmed the Juventus medical staff. An alarm, however, that came back within a few hours.

Tomorrow, during the press conference on the eve of the match, Massimiliano Allegri will take stock of the situation. Today, Douglas Costa, Sami Khedira and Juan Cuadrado were at Continassa, but both the Brazilian and the German are in doubt for the challenge against the Rossoneri, while Cuadrado is completing the recovery process after the knee operation last December.

Compared to the match against Cagliari, however, Massimiliano Allegri will be able to count on Dybala, Mandzukic and Spinazzola. Both against Milan and above all against Ajax.