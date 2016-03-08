Juventus news: three things Ronaldo always tells Dybala
05 November at 13:30Today's edition of Tuttosport writes that Paulo Dybala is improving thanks to the daily work close to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Turin-based paper reports the three things that CR7 always tells his team-mate:
- Ronaldo always gives the example during training at Juventus' technical center. The Portuguese star is the first one to arrive at the Continassa and the last one to leave.
- CR7 always gives advice to Dybala and sometimes, according to Tuttosport, Ronaldo reproaches La Joya in order to motivate him.
Ronaldo's personality and his history as a footballer make him one of the leaders of the Old Lady's dressing room and the Portuguese is using his leadership skills to help Dybala to do one more step forward in his already shining career.
The Old Lady takes on Manchester United at the Allianz Stadium tomorrow. Juventus will gain access to the last 16 stage of the competition in case of win against the Red Devils.
