Juventus news: Unhappy Real Madrid star puts Juve and Liverpool on alert
14 November at 16:31According to the latest reports from Chringuito, Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio is unhappy at the club – not due to economic reasons but moreso in technical and environmental terms. Asensio is quoted as saying “I can not be the one who pulls the shack forward, there are players with more experience who have this responsibility,” suggesting the Spaniard is unhappy with the pressure lumped on him after Madrid’s poor start.
The arrival of Solari may help Madrid get their results back on track but Juventus are now on red alert at the suggestion Asensio is unhappy – with the Bianconeri perhaps interested in signing yet another star from Real Madrid, to join up with Cristiano Ronaldo; the 33-year-old leaving Madrid for Juve for €110m in July.
