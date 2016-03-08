Juventus news: When Emre Can returns to training

14 November at 13:45
Emre Can was successfully operated for the removal of a thyroid nodule and is completing the recovery phase along with the rehabilitation process. The recovery times for the German international were estimated for about five to six weeks. The player should return at least among Juventus' called up players in mid-December for the derby against Torino.

Can should return to Italy from Frankfurt, where he was operated at the end of October, on Monday, and from that moment he will start the phase that will gradually bring him back to playing. He will miss the matches against SPAL, Valencia, Fiorentina, Inter and Young Boys.

