Juventus news: Zoff defends Allegri
28 February at 13:45Former Juventus goalkeeper Dino Zoff spoke with Il Corriere di Torino about the Old Lady's campaign. The Black-and-Whites are now due to face Napoli and Udinese in Serie A before hosting Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Champions League. Max Allegri has been accused of being too defensive but Zoff defended him. "Juve dropped a little but I don't think they have psychological issues. Simply, there are moments when you are not as fit as you should be. The players were struggling in Bologna, nothing serious it's just a matter of time".
ALLEGRI - "I think it's impossible to criticize him. Over the last few years he did amazing things, he won so much trophies and the help of a manager is vital when you are part of a big club. Allegri has a big quality: he doesn't get influenced by others. He proved that with facts".
