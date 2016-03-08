Juventus news: Zoff defends Allegri

28 February at 13:45
Former Juventus goalkeeper Dino Zoff spoke with Il Corriere di Torino about the Old Lady's campaign. The Black-and-Whites are now due to face Napoli and Udinese in Serie A before hosting Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Champions League. Max Allegri has been accused of being too defensive but Zoff defended him. "Juve dropped a little but I don't think they have psychological issues. Simply, there are moments when you are not as fit as you should be. The players were struggling in Bologna, nothing serious it's just a matter of time".

ALLEGRI - "I think it's impossible to criticize him. Over the last few years he did amazing things, he won so much trophies and the help of a manager is vital when you are part of a big club. Allegri has a big quality: he doesn't get influenced by others. He proved that with facts".
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.