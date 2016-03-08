Juventus, no intention of selling Demiral despite number of offers
08 January at 13:45Italian Serie A giants Juventus have no intensions of selling young defender Merih Demiral at any cost, despite receiving number of offers from different clubs.
The Turkish international was linked with a move away from the Turin-based club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI in the early part of the season.
However, in the last four matches against Udinese, Sampdoria, Lazio and Cagliari, Demiral has been put alongside veteran Leonardo Bonucci in the middle of the park and has impressed everyone with his defensive awareness.
In the recent past, there have been number of offers for Demiral from the likes of English Premier League outfits Leicester City (€30 million), Manchester United (€35 million) and German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund (€40 million including bonuses).
However, the Old Lady’s hierarchy have turned down all those offers citing that Demiral is now pivotal for the team’s cause, both in the short and long-term future.
