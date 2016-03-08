Juventus not interested in signing Barcelona defender
01 May at 20:30Juventus are preparing a mass shift in defence over the summer. The management at the club have decided that the current situation is not ideal and that reinforcements are needed to help the club launch another assault on the UEFA Champions League next season. Juventus still won Serie A this season, by some considerable distance. A number of names have been linked with the club in recent weeks and months, including the likes of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt; who now looks likely to join Barcelona in the summer to join Ajax teammate and compatriot Frenkie de Jong.
Juventus have also been linked with Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, who could be on his way out of the club if the La Liga giants sign De Ligt as expected. However, new reports from Tuttosport suggest that perhaps the Bianconeri are not interested in Umtiti after all; with the Old Lady concerned about a knee problem that the Frenchman has been suffering from over the past season. Additionally, Juventus are not convinced by the defender's €75m price-tag which the club do not see as an accurate representation of value.
