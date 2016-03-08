Juventus: Not just a new manager, representatives in England for Pogba...
24 May at 19:45Juventus are spending a lot of time in England at the moment, the Bianconeri having set-up a temporary 'base' in London as they seek to work on hiring a new head coach, in the wake of Massimiliano Allegri's departure.
However, it is not just a new manager that has Juventus working away so hard in the English capital, but the prospect too of bringing Paul Pogba back to Juventus. The idea for Pogba's Juve return has never really faded away for the Bianconeri, moreso postponed, especially after Cristiano Ronaldo's €110m move from Real Madrid last summer that has left the Juventus accounts needing some TLC.
Ever since the divide grew between Pogba and then Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho last summer, speculation has been stirring to suggest that the Frenchman may return to Turin. However, although it proves to be a financially ambitious goal, there is a genuine hope amongst the Juve camp that a deal for Pogba may be eventually achieved.
