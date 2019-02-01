Juventus' offer for Pogba revealed

07 July at 14:15
Serie A giants Juventus are ready to offer €130 million for Manchester United's Paul Pogba, according to the Times. The French World Cup winner is having a tough time with the Manchester-based club and has openly expressed his desire for a ‘new challenge’.

Since that admission, Pogba has been heavily linked with a move to either Spanish giants Real Madrid or Juventus. However, according to the latest developments, the Bianconeri are about to take the lead in the long transfer saga as they are ready to offer €130 million to bring back the player who had four great years with the Turin-based club from 2012 to 2016.

That offer will be pretty close to United’s €150 million valuation of the 26-year-old and is considerably higher than Madrid’s potential offer which is likely to be in the region of €90 million. Thus, the ball will soon be in the Red Devils' side of the court for negotiations to proceed, either in or out.

