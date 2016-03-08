Juventus offer for Todibo

Juventus moved to get to Jean-Clair Todibo, central defender of Toulouse. During their missions in France, the Bianconeri scouts have drawn up several positive reports on this central defender who has yet to turn 19 (he will do it next December 30th). Already 10 seasonal appearances for the French club with which, however, has not yet managed to reach an agreement to sign the first professional contract.



And Todibo's talent has not gone unnoticed, not just at the headquarter of Juventus. The status of player from "pure youth sector" therefore makes it a real market opportunity for one of the most prominent talents of the entire Ligue 1. Juventus have passed to action, after having studied him with attention and they presented an important offer to the player's entourage, which has now taken time until the end of the year to make a final decision.



At this moment, Juventus could take Todibo to Turin already in the winter market. An economic and technical affair since Tobido can be freed by paying the price of the training parameter imposed by FIFA. Juve would be ready to welcome him immediately, perhaps making him playing with Primavera or Under 23, or loaning him immediately after the purchase. Juventus have made their move, now all that remains is to wait. Tobido may be the first shot of 2019, the operation came alive.

