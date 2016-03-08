Juventus, offer submitted for Haaland but outside factors may squash the deal
09 December at 15:00Juventus have made an offer for RB Salzburg star Erling Haaland, but the deal may not be completed due to the player’s wishes, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri have offered Haaland a five-year contract with a net salary of €3 million per season plus bonuses, as well as submitting a concrete offer to the Austrian club in the region of €30-40 million for his signature. However, despite the excellent relationship between the two clubs, as well as Juventus’ relationship with his agent Mino Raiola, the deal still may not take place.
This is because both the player and his entourage feel that he may not be ready to play in such a big club yet, the report continues. Both Haaland and his family think that it may be necessary to move to a slightly smaller club first, such as RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, in order to earn more regular playing time so he can continue his development, rather than risk featuring less in a more star studded line up.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments