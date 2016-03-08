Juventus, Official: Agreement reached with players to temporarily reduce salaries

Nota della società | Intesa con calciatori e allenatore della prima squadrahttps://t.co/mkJEh7QhmQ pic.twitter.com/PXeiYQlNGq — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) March 28, 2020

Juventus have officially announced that they have reached an agreement with their players and technical staff to reduce their salaries, due to the Coronavirus emergency.The Old Lady are the first Italian club to reach an agreement with their players regarding the reduction of salaries for the months of March, April, May and June. It will save the Turin based club around €90 million, a third of their total expenses. The League will present the proposal to the AIC on Monday.Apollo Heyes