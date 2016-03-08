Juventus, OFFICIAL: 'Approval of the issuance of a non-convertible bond'

Juventus have revealed the approval of the issuance of a non-convertible bond through their official website. Here's the official statement: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. informs that the board of directors approved the possibility of issuing a non-convertible bond in a single or several tranche, by 30 June 2019, for a total nominal amount ranging from € 100 million to € 200 million, through placement reserved to qualified investors. The resolution aims at providing the Company with financial resources for its general corporate purposes, streamlining the structure and the maturity of the debt.



Amount, maturity date and features of the bond will be specifically determined based on the opportunities offered by the market. The notes will be listed on a regulated market or a multilateral trading facility of the European Union.



The minutes of the resolution approved by the Board of Directors regarding the issuance of the bond will be made available to the public at the Company’s registered office, on the authorized storage system www.1info.it and will be accessible on the website www.juventus.com in compliance with the applicable law".