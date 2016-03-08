Juventus, Official: Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for Coronavirus

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for Coronavirus, it has been officially announced.The 32-year-old Frenchman, who is contracted to the Old Lady until 2021, has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11th March, after teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for the contagion. Matuidi is reportedly well and asymptomatic.There are multiple Serie A players that have now tested positive for the virus, including five Sampdoria players. Around Europe, others in the footballing world have contracted Coronavirus including Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta.Apollo Heyes