Juventus, Official: Danilo suffers thigh injury, will undergo more tests in 10 days

23 January at 16:40
Juventus full back Danilo suffered a thigh injury in last night’s 3-1 win over Roma in the Coppa Italia, and will undergo more tests in around ten days, according to an official announcement made by the Turin based club today.
 
The 28-year-old Brazilian was substituted off near the end of the first half with the muscle injury. This morning he underwent medical tests at the J Medical centre which revealed a low-grade injury to the semimembranosus muscle of his right thigh.
 

