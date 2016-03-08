Juventus, Official: Douglas Costa out for rest of February

Qui JTC

Juventus forward Douglas Costa will be injured for the remainder of February due to an injured sustained against Hellas Verona on the weekend, according to an official announcement by the Turin based club.The 29-year-old Brazilian forward, who is contracted to the Bianconeri until 2022, underwent medical examinations this morning that showed a low-grade injury to his left thigh. He is expected to make a full recovery in around 15-20 days. He hopes to return in time for the game against Lyon on 26th February but is more likely to return for the Derby d’Italia against Inter at the start of March.Apollo Heyes