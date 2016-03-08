Juventus, Official: Emre Can has joined Borussia Dortmund on loan
31 January at 19:50Emre Can has officially joined German side Borussia Dortmund from Juventus, according to an announcement from the Bundesliga club today.
The 23-year-old German has joined the club on loan until the end of the season in a deal worth €1 million. A buy obligation is also attached if certain conditions are met in that time, which is worth €25 million. Can has only made eight appearances for Juventus this season, struggling to convince coach Maurizio Sarri.
Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Emre Can from Juventus on loan until the end of the season! pic.twitter.com/qm6XeZ6m7L— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 31, 2020
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments