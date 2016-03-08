Juventus, Official: Emre Can has joined Borussia Dortmund on loan

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Emre Can from Juventus on loan until the end of the season! pic.twitter.com/qm6XeZ6m7L — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 31, 2020

Emre Can has officially joined German side Borussia Dortmund from Juventus, according to an announcement from the Bundesliga club today.The 23-year-old German has joined the club on loan until the end of the season in a deal worth €1 million. A buy obligation is also attached if certain conditions are met in that time, which is worth €25 million. Can has only made eight appearances for Juventus this season, struggling to convince coach Maurizio Sarri.Apollo Heyes