Juventus, Official: Marko Pjaca has joined Anderlecht on loan

Croatian winger Marko Pjaca has joined Belgian side Anderlecht on loan, according to an official announcement by the club.The 24-year-old has joined the club on a six-month loan deal, with the Bianconeri hoping that the player can return to regular first team football. Pjaca has only made one appearance all season for the Turin based club for a total of 15 minutes, following on from a cruciate ligament rupture that kept him out of the team for 14 games.Apollo Heyes