Juventus, Official: Rugani and Matuidi have recovered from COVID-19

15 April at 18:00
Juventus’ Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani have recovered from COVID-19, according to an official announcement made earlier today by the Turin based club.

The two players tested positive for the contagion a month ago now, with the defender being the first Italian case in football. Today the duo underwent a swab which tested negative, and so now they are no longer forced to remain in quarantine. A return to training is anticipated for 4th May, as set by the government’s guidelines.

 
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.