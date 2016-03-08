Juventus, Official: Rugani and Matuidi have recovered from COVID-19

Juventus’ Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani have recovered from COVID-19, according to an official announcement made earlier today by the Turin based club.The two players tested positive for the contagion a month ago now, with the defender being the first Italian case in football. Today the duo underwent a swab which tested negative, and so now they are no longer forced to remain in quarantine. A return to training is anticipated for 4th May, as set by the government’s guidelines.Apollo Heyes