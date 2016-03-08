Juventus, Official: Szczesny has renewed his contract until 2024

Juventus have announced that Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has renewed his contract with the club until 2024.The 29-year-old Pole signed with the Bianconeri in 2017 from Arsenal, after spending two years on loan with Roma. The player has become the club’s number one following the brief departure of Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon, and despite Buffon’s return has held onto his starting spot. He has made 22 appearances across all competitions for the club so far this season, keeping eight clean sheets.Apollo Heyes