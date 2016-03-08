Juventus officially announce Sarri's staff: the names

The Juventus season officially begins today with the first training session under the orders of Maurizio Sarri and his staff, which was announced today on the Bianconeri's official website. Here is the full list:



TECHNICAL STAFF



Maurizio Sarri (coach)

Giovanni Martusciello (assistant coach)

Marco Ianni (technical collaborator)

Gianni Picchioni (technical collaborator)

Loris Beoni (technical assistant)

Claudio Filippi (goalkeeping coach)

Massimo Nenci (goalkeeping coach)



ATHLETIC PREPARATORS



Daniele Tognaccini (athletic training manager)

Andrea Pertusio (athletic trainer)

Davide Losi (athletic trainer)

Enrico Maffei (athletic trainer)

Duccio Ferrari Bravo (athletic trainer)

Davide Ranzato (athletic trainer)



SPORT SCIENCE



Roberto Sassi (manager)

Antonio Gualtieri

Darragh Connolly



MEDICAL STAFF



Luca Stefanini (health officer)

Nikos Tzouroudis (first team manager)

Marco Freschi (first team doctor)



MATCH ANALYSIS



Riccardo Scirea (responsible)

Domenico Vernamonte (match analyst)

Giuseppe Maiuri (match analyst)