Juventus officially announce Sarri's staff: the names
10 July at 17:30The Juventus season officially begins today with the first training session under the orders of Maurizio Sarri and his staff, which was announced today on the Bianconeri's official website. Here is the full list:
TECHNICAL STAFF
Maurizio Sarri (coach)
Giovanni Martusciello (assistant coach)
Marco Ianni (technical collaborator)
Gianni Picchioni (technical collaborator)
Loris Beoni (technical assistant)
Claudio Filippi (goalkeeping coach)
Massimo Nenci (goalkeeping coach)
ATHLETIC PREPARATORS
Daniele Tognaccini (athletic training manager)
Andrea Pertusio (athletic trainer)
Davide Losi (athletic trainer)
Enrico Maffei (athletic trainer)
Duccio Ferrari Bravo (athletic trainer)
Davide Ranzato (athletic trainer)
SPORT SCIENCE
Roberto Sassi (manager)
Antonio Gualtieri
Darragh Connolly
MEDICAL STAFF
Luca Stefanini (health officer)
Nikos Tzouroudis (first team manager)
Marco Freschi (first team doctor)
MATCH ANALYSIS
Riccardo Scirea (responsible)
Domenico Vernamonte (match analyst)
Giuseppe Maiuri (match analyst)
