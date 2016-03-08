Juventus officially announce two-year partnership with Coca Cola
28 October at 15:15Juventus have officially announced today on their website that they have reached a new commercial agreement with soft drink company Coca Cola.
The commercial partnership will last for two years and they will be the club’s official partner during this time, with the company’s drinks being available in the flagship store in Milan, as well as around the various bars and shops of the Allianz Stadium.
Juventus’ chief revenue officer Giorgio Ricci said: “A brand like Coca-Cola fits perfectly into the club's current development strategy, also through collaborations with partners of great value and prestige. This agreement will focus on the enhancement of the Italian market, very important for both, through the activities that we will implement together. The ambition to grow together in the near future remains constant.”
The general manager of Coca Cola Italy Alex Zigliara was also excited about the deal: “Coca-Cola has always been close to the world of football and invites everyone to be together, to spend happy and positive moments supporting their favourite team. We are excited to share this passion and communicate these values with an icon of sport like Juventus.”
Juventus e @CocaColaIT , insieme! https://t.co/Ga52jg2ikv pic.twitter.com/AVJjBTWX6e— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) October 28, 2019
