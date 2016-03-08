Juventus on alert as de Ligt drops hint about his future
30 April at 13:30
In a recent interview, Matthjis de Ligt revealed that he's yet to make a decision on the future, which has put Juventus on alert ahead of the transfer window this summer.
The Bianconeri are very interested in the Dutch defender, and have been so for several months. However, recently, reports have suggested that Barcelona have overtaken all teams in the race for the player, coming close to a final agreement.
de Ligt, on the other hand, responded in the interview that he's yet to make a decision, which leaves room for the other teams interested to try again. Then again, it could just be a media trick by the defender, thus switching focus to what matters for the moment.
"I have not yet made a decision about my future. For now, I will focus on the season until the end. There is still a lot to play for before I can think about the market," he stated.
