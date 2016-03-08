Juventus on alert as meeting takes place between Lotito, Tare and Inzaghi at Lazio
24 May at 22:15Juventus may be on alert this evening as a meeting reportedly takes place between Igli Tare, Claudio Lotito and Simone Inzaghi at Lazio.
A meeting took place at the Formello training ground yesterday, with Lotito and Inzaghi discussing the future of the club and it's head coach. However, with Tare in the room now, it is clear things are serious in Rome, with Juventus reportedly considering Simone Inzaghi as the man to replace Massimiliano Allegri.
