Juventus on alert as Pogba is a 'step-away' from Real Madrid
03 July at 16:00Serie A giants Juventus are on red alert as Real Madrid are now reportedly a step-away from signing for Real Madrid this summer.
Pogba has already made it clear that he wants to leave the Old Trafford based side, having said that this summer would be a good time to look for a challenge elsewhere. Juve and Real are currently involved in a battle to sign the Frenchman.
Spanish outlet El Chiringuito state that Real are now a step away from signing the former Juve man. They have now reached a deal that United are satisfied with.
It involves a cash deal of 80 million euros on top of the swap of Gareth Bale, who is rated at 90 million euros currently by the Los Blancos. The report states that the conclusion of the negotiation can take place next week and this would be bad news for Juventus, who see the World Cup winner a key part of the midfield.
If Juve don't end up signing Pogba, they will focus on signing Sergey Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.
