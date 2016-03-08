Juventus on alert as Real Madrid give Marcelo message
07 February at 17:20Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has delivered a message of encourage to Juventus, who would certainly want to complete a deal for Marcelo in the upcoming summer.
Marcelo has excellent relations with Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the Los Blancos this past summer to join the bianconeri for a fee of 100 million euros. He also is in good relations with Jorge Mendes.
A report from Calciomercato understands that while Real are annoyed by rumors that are constantly linking Juve with a move for their Brazilian left-back, they would want to do a possible deal in the summer.
Florentino Perez has previously told Juve that Marcelo can't be sold in January and the only chance of them signing the player is in the summer.
Juve would indeed make a move in the summer, as they are keen on the player and the deal could cost them about 50 to 60 million euros. It won't be easy to convince Perez, but the Old Lady are already studying the possible chances of completing a deal.
