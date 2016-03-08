Juventus on alert as Real Madrid give up on Pogba
22 June at 18:15Serie A giants Juventus have been handed some good news in their chase of Paul Pogba, as Real Madrid have now reportedly backed out of the chase for the Frenchman.
Pogba returned to Man United in the summer of 2016 for a then world record fee of 89.7 million pounds. But ever since his return, Pogba has hardly shown glimpses of his Juventus form and has been heavily criticised by the club's fans for inconsistent performances.
Spanish outlet Marca state that Juventus are now the only team in the running for Pogba, with Real now out of the chase as they feel that they can't get rid of FFP restrictions to make a deal happen.
Pogba is valued at around 150 million euros by United and Real feel that they can't spend that much after how much they've spent in the transfer market already.
They have tried to put forward a deal involving both Dani Ceballos and Gareth Bale, but United have said that they are not interested in signing either players. This has made the move next to impossible and Juventus will look to take advantage of that.
