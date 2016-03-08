Juventus on alert as Real Madrid prepare star swap deal with Man United for Pogba

02 July at 18:30
Paul Pogba will likely be one of the big protagonists of the summer transfer market after having expressed his desire to leave Manchester United. Juventus and Real Madrid are the most serious suitors in the race for the Frenchman but the Spanish club is ready to deal the Bianconeri a blow in the race to sign the world champion.

According to Marca, the Los Blancos want Pogba at all cost, as it is an explicit request of coach Zinedine Zidane. Florentino Perez would be ready to offer Gareth Bale as a part of the deal to facilitate the negotiations between the parties.

Bale joined Real Madrid 6 years ago from Tottenham and has ever since had his ups and downs at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, he has never built a positive relationship with Zidane and his departure from the club now seems imminent, with the Old Trafford possibly being his next destination.

