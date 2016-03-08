Juventus on pole for Meunier signing
27 September at 12:45According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Juventus lead the race to sign Belgian full-back Thomas Meunier from PSG.
Shortcomings in defence means that the Bianconeri may move for Meunier in January, when they may be able to sign him for a discounted price due to his contract expiring in the summer of next year.
Juve may choose to wait to sign him on a free but would be able to sign the player on the cheap during the winter transfer market.
