Juventus on the stock market 'podium': only two football clubs did better in Europe

09 July at 14:15
Every now and then you can settle for third place. Above all, if the result does not concern the field but the financial aspect. In fact, in Europe, only Ajax and Barcelona did better on the stock market than Juventus.

This was revealed by the study of FIGC ReportCalcio, as reported by Tuttosport, which analyzed the stock market data of European football clubs listed on the stock market.

In Italy, Juventus are the absolute best. The report was done in collaboration with Arel and PwC and according to its data, Juventus shares, in the examination period, recorded an increase of 38.9%. As mentioned, only two clubs did better in Europe, with Ajax being the leaders (+45.4%) and Benfica just behind (+43.9%).

