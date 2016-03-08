Juventus, only one Italian in Champions League starting 11 for first time in history
18 September at 23:30For the first time in history, Juventus started only one Italian player in their starting eleven in their Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid, according to Calciomercato.com.
In the 272 matches that the Bianconeri have played in the Champions League prior, there has always been multiple Italian players in the starting eleven, including some of their most famous names such as Gianluigi Buffon, Claudio Marchisio and Alessandro Del Piero, but now Leonardo Bonucci is the only one remaining.
However, this is not to suggest that there are no other Italians that would have played, with Italian defenders such as Giorgio Chiellini or Mattia De Sciglio both forced to miss the game due to injury.
Juventus are hoping new coach Maurizio Sarri can led the club to European glory after a disappointing campaign last season that saw them knocked out by Dutch side Ajax. For Juventus, the Champions League is the ultimate goal.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments