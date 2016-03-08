Juventus, only two players in top 30 of Ballon d'Or despite €1.2 billion spent and must sell star next summer
03 December at 17:00Juventus, despite spending €1.24 billion since 2011, only had two players in the top 30 list of the Ballon d’Or yesterday, and now the club are set to sell one of their biggest stars in order to fix their financial situation, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how only Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd) and new arrival Matthijs de Ligt (15th) were included in the top 30 Ballon d’Or list, disappointing for the club considering the high costs invested into the squad since the beginning of their domestic dominance in 2011. Since that year, the Bianconeri are the fourth biggest spenders in the world, behind only Manchester City, Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain.
The Turin based club are now set to sell one of their stars next summer, despite the need for more quality in the squad, the report continues. Whilst Sporting Director Fabio Paratici has confirmed that the club won’t be selling Ronaldo next summer, they are potentially set to sell 26-year-old Argentine forward Paulo Dybala.
The club need to fix their economic situation, the report highlights, and Dybala is the perfect player to sell, despite his strong performances. Close to a move away last summer, Dybala’s strong performances this season will likely generate a high amount of revenue for the club next summer in the transfer market.
Apollo Heyes
