Juventus open J-Hotel to the public

In a statement published to their official website this morning, Juventus confirmed that they have opened the J-Hotel to the public, no longer available to just first team players and staff.



The statement reads:



"​The Juventus champions have discovered it for a few weeks now, as they have taken possession of their rooms since the beginning of the summer preparation, but from today everyone will be able to enjoy, admire it and stay there. We are talking about the J | Hotel , the hotel adjacent to the Juventus Training Center which, after having done it with the First Team, now opens its doors to the public and becomes part of the Lindbergh Hotels group's offer.



A contemporary, welcoming and exclusive space, able to meet the expectations not only of football fans, but of all those looking for a cutting-edge structure in terms of comfort and functionality . A reference point for business travelers, for those who want to visit Turin and its wonders, just consider the proximity to the Royal Palace of Venaria Reale, and of course for those who want to discover the charm of Juventus and its history . The J | Hotel is in fact the first hotel structure built in Italy in collaboration with a football club , and was created to offer the possibility of experiencing sports events up close, but also to discover the cultural and gastronomic excellences of the territory."