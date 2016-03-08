Juventus open to Dybala loan deal

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly not against the idea of allowing Paulo Dybala to join Tottenham Hotspur on a loan deal.



Dybala has been heavily linked with a move to Spurs, who had agreed a fee with the Old Lady and had agreed personal terms with La Joya. But Juve pulled the plug on the deal and they went against letting him leave.



Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Spurs would be happy to bypass the aspect of medical in the deal as they'd use the data from the recent pre-season medical Dybala had at Juve last week.



But to avoid image rights issues, Spurs could look to sign Dybala on a loan deal. Juve won't be against it. If if does go ahead, Spurs would be able to skip the part about medicals in the deal and it can go through without it.



